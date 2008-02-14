Pakistan women's cricket team will fly for Ireland to participate in T20 tri-series

Cricket Cricket Pakistan women's cricket team will fly for Ireland to participate in T20 tri-series

Pakistan women's cricket team will fly for Ireland to participate in T20 tri-series

10 July,2022 10:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan women’s national cricket team will fly for Belfast Ireland on Tuesday to participate in the tri-series.

Pakistan will play their opening match of the Tri-Nation Women’s T20I Series against Australia at the Bready Cricket Club on 16th of this month.

Pakistan will play both Australia and Ireland twice. The top two sides will progress to compete in the final. All seven tournament matches will be staged at the Bready Cricket Club.