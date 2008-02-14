Cricketer kamran Akmal's sacrificial goat stolen outside Lahore residence

08 July,2022 02:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial got has been stolen outside his Lahore residence.

As per the cricketer’s father, they had bought six goats for Eidul Azha and tied them outside their home in Lahore.

Kamran’s father said that the theft incident occurred at midnight on Thursday. He said we saw in the CCTV footage that the thieves were taking the goat with them.

He said that the security officials of the private housing society in which they live, have made sure they will try to trace the thieves.