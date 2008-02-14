No spinning tracks against Pakistan in Sri Lanka: Shaun Tait

07 July,2022 08:34 am

COLOMBO (ONLINE) - Pakistan’s fast bowling coach Shaun Tait expects no spinning wickets during Pakistan versus Sri Lanka Test series, as the hosts would avoid preparing spinning tracks amidst Pakistan’s quality spin attack.

"There are talks around spin, obviously, for obvious reasons," Tait said in an interview. "But I think, you know, you [Pakistan] might be the team that changes that for sure. I mean maybe Sri Lanka doesn t want to create big spinning wickets against Pakistan. It’s sort of what they did against Australia, and Australia bowled really well. So you’ve got to be a little bit careful with opposition coming with good spinners and creating turning tracks that can also favour the opposition," Tait added.

"I’m looking at a fast-bowling group, we’re just going to come in positive and maybe we’re going to bowl some more overs. We’re going to change a few things and change a few people’s minds and bowl really well there and take some wickets as well. That’s all in my mind at the moment. The boys are pretty confident about where they’re at with the bowling," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam said that the national side is confident and knows the conditions of hosting country. In a pre-departure press conference, Babar said leg-spinner Yasir Shah and left-arm spinners Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz will be crucial for them in Tests against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

The first match will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle from July 16-20, while the second match will be played from July 24 to 28 at Colombo’ R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.