LONDON (ONLINE) - Pakistan superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi has lauded the England and Wales Cricket Board for arranging it’s first-ever iftar event last week in an attempt to bridge the gap between the sport itself and the Muslim community.

Purpose of the event was not only to break down barriers and push for more diversity and inclusion in sports but also to repair England cricket’s image after it was tarnished following the Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.

Shaheen Afridi, sharing his thoughts on Twitter, wrote: "It’s indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all. Kudos to England Cricket Board for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community."

In addition to Rafiq’s presence at the event, cricket personalities such as George Dobell were also in attendance which made the event a success story.

The attendees praised ECB and Lord’s Cricket Stadium management for taking the initiative to unite the Muslim community and promote a positive image of themselves on the international stage.