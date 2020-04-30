Naseem Shah ruled out for a month with shoulder injury

Naseem will be available for Gloucestershire in their opening T20 Blast game against Middlesex.

LONDON (Web Desk) - Naseem Shah, the Pakistan fast bowler, has been ruled out for a month of his stint with Gloucestershire through a shoulder injury.

Naseem bowled 11 overs on his Gloucestershire debut against Northamptonshire in the opening round of the season before suffering a shoulder injury which rendered him unavailable for their fixture against Yorkshire last week.

Gloucestershire confirmed on Wednesday that Naseem would miss their next four County Championship fixtures, but said he should be available for selection in their opening T20 Blast game against Middlesex on May 26. He will stay in Bristol for his rehabilitation.

"Following discussions between the medical teams of both Gloucestershire and the Pakistan Cricket Board, it has been decided that a period of workload management is in Naseem s best interest to allow him to get back to full fitness as quickly and safely as possible," a statement said.

Naseem had initially been signed for the first half of the Championship season and the Blast, though his availability may be limited if he is selected for Pakistan s ODI series against West Indies in June.

Gloucestershire have two other overseas players in their squad, Marcus Harris and Zafar Gohar, who will continue to play in the Championship during Naseem s absence.

