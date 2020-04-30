Haris Rauf takes six wickets on County Championship debut

Gohar had poor outing with the ball, he played a solid knock of 40 runs before falling prey to Haris

LONDON (ONLINE) - Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has made an impressive start to his County Championship season by securing six wickets on his debut for Yorkshire.

Haris picked up three wickets in each of the innings to help his side register a convincing 6-wicket victory against Gloucestershire.

The young pacer returned the figures of 3-81 in the first innings while managing 3-96 in the following innings.

It is worth mentioning that Zafar Gohar also featured in the match for Gloucestershire, who failed to make the same impact. He picked up 1-45 in the first innings and followed it up with 1-63 in the second.

