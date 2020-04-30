Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been ruled out of first Test of Bangladesh against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka, set to begin on May 15, due to their respective injuries. Taskin is, in fact, likely to miss the entire series.

According to media reports, BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the development to Cricbuzz and added that they want the pace duo to return to full fitness given the packed international assignments lined up in the coming days.

Earlier, Shoriful had missed the two-match Test series against South Africa due to an ankle injury and even though he recovered from it, BCB is planning to send him abroad to have an operation as he is having abdominal issues.

"Taskin is unlikely to play against Sri Lanka while Shoriful is likely to miss the opening Test against the Lankans at home," Jalal told Cricbuzz on Sunday.

"Taskin is having a shoulder injury and is now going through conservative treatment but we want to send him to England to assess his status and take necessary steps so that when he returns, he is fully fit.

"Shoriful also needs to go abroad for another treatment, and for that, we are unlikely to get him in the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

"We want them to sort out all their physical issues and return fully fit as we have lot of international cricket ahead," he said.

Jalal added that BCB is thinking of compensating Taskin for not playing in the IPL though he did not want to reveal the amount.

Bangladesh’s former national captain Mashrafe Mortaza urged BCB to compensate Taskin for missing the IPL to make him available in the Test series against South Africa.