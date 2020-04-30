Buttler ton helps Royals down Mumbai in IPL

MUMBAI (AFP) - England s Jos Buttler hit the first century of this Indian Premier League season to lead his side Rajasthan Royals to a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Buttler smashed 100 off 68 deliveries before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah off a toe-crushing yorker as Rajasthan finished on 193-8 after being invited to bat first in Mumbai.

Bowlers then combined to restrict Mumbai to 170-8 as Royals, who won the inaugural IPL season in 2008 under Australian great Shane Warne, remained unbeaten in their two outings.

Royals won by 23 runs and now lead the 10-team table in the expanded Twenty20 tournament that is being played at four venues in two cities, including Pune.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, slipped to their second loss in as many games.

"I thought they batted well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings, we tried everything we could to get him out," said Rohit.

"But I thought 193 on that pitch could have been chased, especially when we needed 70 in 7 overs. But these things can happen and its early days. We can learn."

Buttler lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal for one but put on key stands including an 82-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Sanju Samson, who hit a brisk 30.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer also took on the opposition bowling with his 14-ball 35, and smashed two sixes and two fours in an over from fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard.

Buttler completed his second IPL hundred in his landmark 300th match before walking back to the dug out as Bumrah s second wicket in the over and third in the innings.

Royals fast bowlers struck early and Prasidh Krishna sent back skipper Rohit Sharma for 10 in the second over of the innings.

Left-handed opener Ishan Kishan, who made 54, put back the chase with a 81-run stand with up and coming Indian talent Tilak Varma, who made 61.

Kishan fell to New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult, and off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled Varma.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was denied a hat-trick after substitute fielder Karun Nair dropped a catch at first slip, following two successive wickets of Tim David and Daniel Sams.

The chase fell apart and Mumbai remained well short of their target despite Pollard s 22.