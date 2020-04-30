Women World Cup: New Zealand bat against unchanged team of South Africa

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa at the same ground they beat India

Hamilton (Web Desk) – New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa at the same ground they beat India earlier. New Zealand has two wins in the tournament from four matches so far where as South Africa are undefeated in the tournament and in the second place at the points table after winning all three matches they have played.

South Africa needs to score more than 240 runs in the tournament despite their successful run. They consider their batting to be improving as the competition progresses.

South African captain said that they have scored ten more runs in every match compared to the previous match. All eyes will be on du Preez, who enters her milestone match on a lean run. She has not crossed 20 in seven One Day Internationals (ODIs) this year and has scored just 26 runs at the World Cup so far, and South Africa will look to her experience in the chase. They have not made any changes in the team.

On the other hand, New Zealand made on change in their team by bringing in Brooke Halliday as a replacement of Hayley Jensen with the hopes of lengthening their line-up.

South Africa beat New Zealand in an ODI series to qualify for the World Cup and have won the last three meetings between these two sides but New Zealand have the overall advantage. They have won 11 of the 16 completed matches the teams have played against each other, dating back to February 1999.

New Zealand team

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (capt), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satthertwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

South Africa team

Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka