PCB on Tuesday is considering "plan B" because of the volatile political conditions of Islamabad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Tuesday is considering “plan B” because of the volatile political conditions of Islamabad.

According to details, PCB is planning to shift the One Day International (ODI) series to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

As per sources, the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia are scheduled to start from March 29.