India thrash Sri Lanka in day-night Test to sweep series 2-0

BANGALORE (AFP) - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days in the pink ball Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Monday.

Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 during the second session in Bangalore after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne s valiant 107.

The tourists, who went down in the opening Test by an innings and 222 runs in three days, suffered a total whitewash after they lost the preceding Twenty20 series 3-0.