Pakistan make slow going against Australia

Australia's slow bowlers have Pakistan in spin at the 25-over mark in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Dunya News) - After being sent into bat by Australia skipper Meg Lanning, Pakistan crawled their way to 76/4 at the halfway point of their innings and still have plenty of work to do if they want to post a competitive total.

Earlier, Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.

Aliya Riaz (24*) and Bismah Maroof (19*) are well set at the crease, but so far the Australian spinners have done an excellent job at slowing the scoring.

Alana King and Amanda-Jade Wellington have a wicket apiece, while quicks Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry also picked up a scalp early in the Pakistan innings.

Australia made two changes to the side that defeated England on Saturday, with Nicola Carey and Wellington included in the playing XI at the expense of Tahlia McGrath (heel) and Darcie Brown.

For Pakistan, Javeria Khan is out injured, with Nahida Khan taking her spot.

Australia has the following players Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt

Pakistan team consists of Sidra Amin, Bismah Maroof (c), Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin