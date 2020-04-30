Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in first Test

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their first match in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss Friday and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having refused to tour since 1998 over security fears.

Under bright sunshine after Thursday’s rain, Pakistan enters the Test with two frontline fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, and two regular spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

In contrast, Australia are playing just one spinner in Nathan Lyon with all three frontline fast bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins are set to start.

According to details, Australia have a clear lead over their opponents, Pakistan, as the Kangaroos have won 33 of the matches out of a total of 66 played , whereas the Green caps have won 15 times while 18 matches ended in a draw.

The CEO of Pakistan Cricket Club (PCB) Faisal Husnain while talking to the media said that he is greatly thankful to the Australian team for their tour of Pakistan. This is a historic day for Pakistan Cricket as these series will portray a positive image of the country, he added.

The CEO bade welcome to the Australian team on behalf of the people of Pakistan saying Pakistanis are eager to witness the matches that will be played between the two teams.

Teams

Pakistan team has Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia cricket team has Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.