PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars to take on Islamabad United in Lahore today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the first Play-Off match today (Friday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In their previous match, Lahore Qalandars lost the match as Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani lifted Multan Sultans to their Pakistan Super League in qualifier of the seventh edition of the PSL 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Two-time champions Islamabad United in their last match beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the first PSL eliminator in Lahore, preserving their chance of a crack at the T20 title.