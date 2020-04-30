PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars to take on Multan Sultans in Lahore today

In seventh edition of PSL, Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the first Play-Off match

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the first Play-Off match today (Wednesday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In their earlier match, Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a sensational burst with the bat to score 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar including three sixes and one four to tie the 30th and last group stage PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi in front of a heaving Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, Qalandars lost the Super Over as Zalmi comfortably chased down the six-run target with Shoaib Malik hitting the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries.

While Multan Sultans in their last match, pulled off victory against Islamabad United by six wickets in the 29th game of the seventh edition of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

United set 106 runs target which is also the lowest target of the ongoing edition of PSL 7. Sultans pulled off the target in the 17th over to secure their 9th PSL 7 victory.