Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka on Monday dropped three players injured in their 4-1 T20 series defeat to Australia for the forthcoming visit to India.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Tushara and Ramesh Mendis were all cut from the squad for the three-match tour of India, which starts on Thursday in Lucknow, the cricket board said.

Uncapped 21-year-old bowler Ashian Daniel was the sole addition, giving him a chance to make his international debut, as the squad was reduced from 20 to 18 players.

Sri Lanka squad for the three match series starting in Lucknow on Thursday:

Dasun Shanaka, (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Ashian Daniel.