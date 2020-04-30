PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars to take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore today

In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi today (Monday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Lahore Qalandars in their previous match beat Islamabad United by 66 runs in the 27th match of the seventh edition of the PSL 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium.

In their previous match, Peshawar Zalmi continued their brilliant turnaround in the Pakistan Super League 7 as they secured a thrilling 10-run win (third consecutive victory) over Islamabad United in the 24th match of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.