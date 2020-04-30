Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner withdraws from PSL, pins PCB didn't honor contractual agreement

(Web Desk) – Australian cricketer James Faulkner has withdrawn from the last two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as according to the cricketer the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not honor his contractual agreement.

James Faulkner took to his twitter handle that he will not be continuing to play the last matches of the PSL. He further stated that the decision of his withdrawal is based on PCB not honoring his contractual agreement/payment.

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me,” tweeted James Faulkner.

While PCB took notice of the cricketer’s statement and has responded that the authority will be sharing a detailed statement of the matter.

PCB stated that, “The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.”

