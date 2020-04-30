PSL-7: Lahore Qalandars to take on Islamabad United today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the 27th match of 7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in Lahore today (Saturday).

The match will start at 7.30 pm.

Earlier, Defending champions Multan Sultans qualified for the 23 February Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a punishing 117 runs victory over a hapless Quetta Gladiators in front of an almost full-house at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In the second match, Karachi-born left-armer Mir Hamza produced his T20 career-best bowling spell as Karachi Kings finally ended their losing streak in the HBL Pakistan Super League with a 22-run win over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in front of a capacity night crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.