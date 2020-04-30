Pakistan women begin training in New Zealand

Christchurch (Web Desk) - Pakistan women held their first training session today after completing the New Zealand government-mandated isolation in Christchurch. The national side had a fielding session at Canterbury Country Cricket Association ground in Rangiora.

The national women’s side will be based in Christchurch till 3 March, and will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on 27 February at Bert Sutcliff Oval and Bangladesh on 2 March at Lincoln, before flying to Tarunga where they will open their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign against India on 6 March at Bay Oval.

Talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital, Javeria Khan, who has played 220 international matches, said: “Every girl is very excited to be back on the field to resume preparations for the World Cup. We will be using these session to get acclimatise with the conditions here. In New Zealand, it is important to get familiar with the wind and grounds, before you enter the competition.

“Whenever we step on the field to play for Pakistan, it is a matter of great honour and pride. World Cup is a big event and has a lot of prestige attached to it. I want to score a lot of runs, and those runs which help my side win. Each individual is eager to do well, and the team is looking in great shape. We have good combinations and they will surely translate into good performances.”

Pakistan squad

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz