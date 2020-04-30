Multan Sultans all-rounder Tim David on radar of national selectors

(Web Desk) – Multan Sultans all-rounder and overnight millionaire Tim David has stormed into Twenty20 World Cup contention as Australia continue experimenting with their team leading into this year’s title defence at home.

The Indian Premier League free market has taken notice of the big-hitting all-rounder and so too have national selectors.

The $1.53 million buy in last weekend’s IPL mega auction is not part of the current series against Sri Lanka but white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed David has become a player of national interest after his excellent form on the T20 circuit.

Even if David cannot break into his first Australia squad for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour, there will be more opportunities before the World Cup, starting in October, for him to debut in the green and gold.

Should he do so, it would cap one of the most stunning rises to the national men’s team as David has not played at first-class level and was delisted by his home state Western Australia. David has played international cricket for his country of birth Singapore but is eligible to play for Australia under International Cricket Council rules.

David’s extraordinary price tag has shocked the cricket world but not Finch, who has a better understanding than most of the market forces at play in the IPL. Players such as David, currently on duty in the Pakistan Super League, who can clear the rope late in the innings and deliver overs with the ball are keenly sought after.

“That’s one part guys really get paid to do ... because it’s a hole in lots of teams,” Finch said.

“Every team in the world would love a bit more power in their middle order. We’re really lucky with [Marcus] Stoinis, [Glenn] Maxwell, [Daniel] Sams, [Matthew] Wade, Tim David is on the radar, Ashton Turner, these guys all have a lot of power. That’s something most guys get excited about.”