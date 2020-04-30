PSL-2022: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, choose to bat against Islamabad United

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and choose to bat against Islamabad United in the 24th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are battling it hard with the league phase nearing its business end and would hope to inch a step closer towards securing a playoff berth with a win.

The Islamabad United snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the bottom-placed Karachi Kings in their last match and are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with four wins from seven games.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a brilliant outing in their previous game against the Quetta Gladiators as they registered a 24-run victory. That win was a confidence booster for them.

As of now, the Wahab Riaz-led side occupy the fourth place in the PSL 2022 points table, having won four out of their eight matches and would now be hoping to register a third straight win on Thursday. At the same time, Peshawar would also be looking to improve their net run rate, which is -0.489.

Squad