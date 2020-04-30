PSL-2022: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultans

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings have won the toss and choose to bat against Multan Sultans in the 23rd match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans suffered first defeat of the tournament by Lahore Qalandars by 52-runs, in the 17th fixture of the PSL 7.

Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for (PSL) 7 play-offs spot after losing their all seven matches of the season.

After a heroic fight back by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand) the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.

