Australia seal T20 series against Sri Lanka with six-wicket drubbing

(Reuters) - Australia s Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar combined for a miserly bowling performance as the hosts outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets in Tuesday s low-scoring third Twenty20 international in Canberra.

The home side now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Richardson (3-21) and Agar (1-14) helped restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 121-6 from their 20 overs. Australia chased the target with ease, reaching 124-4 with 19 balls to spare.

Glenn Maxwell rode his luck for a quick 39, aiding skipper Aaron Finch (35), who anchored the reply, in overpowering a Sri Lankan bowling attack missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the match.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ploughed a lonely furrow for the touring side, accounting for Ben McDermott in the first ball of the innings and finishing with 3-24.

Batting first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka started sluggishly and were reduced to 51-4 at the halfway mark of their innings after Richardson claimed two early wickets.

"I wasn t at my best the other night, so it was nice to bounce back and I think that pitch, bowling first, suited my strengths," Richardson said.

All-rounder Daniel Sams completed a spectacular diving catch in the deep to give Maxwell the prized wicket of Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka s leading run-scorer in this series, who departed for 16.

Sams replaced Steve Smith in the side after the former captain was concussed in the previous match in a flying attempt to save a six.

Captain Dasun Shanaka (39 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (25) were left to pick up the pieces after Sri Lanka s top order failed, but were unable to mount an offensive and went six overs without finding the rope as their side limped to a meagre total.

"No positives today, yet again a poor start from our boys as it s been throughout the series," Shanaka said.

The series continues in Melbourne with game four on Friday.