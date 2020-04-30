PSL-2022: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bat against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and choose to bat against Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are among the most successful teams in the history of Pakistan Super League. They won the title once while Peshawar Zalmi was also runner-up three times and Quetta Gladiators twice.

Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar.