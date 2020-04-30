PSL 7: Islamabad United to take on Karachi Kings in Lahore today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today (Monday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule, the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).



Earlier, Karachi Kings’ nightmarish season in the PSL 7 continued as the 2020 champions lost their sixth successive match of the season as Peshawar Zalmi kept alive hopes of a play-off berth with a 55-run win in tournament’s 19th match played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The defeat has left Kings needing a miracle to reach the play-offs as they would not only need to win all of their remaining four matches, they would also need other results to go in their favour.



Islamabad United in their previous match lost to Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the PSL 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Unlike their win against Lahore that came largely around a one-man show from Roy, this was a collective effort from the batting unit. Roy was at it again too, set the tempo upfront with Ahsan and Vince giving able support but Shadab with regular strikes kept Islamabad right in the scheme of things.

