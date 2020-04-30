PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi off to a steady start against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of PSL

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi lost their previous match to Multan Sultans making them become the first team to enter the PSL 7 play-offs.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have lost all five matches played in the current edition and is ranked at the bottom of the points table. In its last match Karachi Kings was defeated by Islamabad United by 42 runs.

On the other hand their opponent Peshawar Zalmi position are slightly better, they won 2 out of 6.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Umar, Saman Irshad.

