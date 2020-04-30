  Published On 12 February,2022 03:56 pm
This is how Shaheen reacted to Rizwan's gesture in Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars clash

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has called Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan a role model over his heartwarming gesture of offering him a hug during the clash between the two teams at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

During the Lahore-leg of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, Afridi missed the ball hit by Rizwan due to speed but acted to strike it back at the batter as a trick to confuse him.

In a response, Rizwan, instead of getting angry, offered him a hug with a smile.

Soon after the video went viral, the Multan Sultans skipper started garnering appreciation and love on internet over his this lovely gesture.

Shaheen Shah also took to social-networking website Twitter and called Rizwan a role model, adding, "I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It’s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition.”

“Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he’s set the benchmark for everyone,” Afridi praised Mohammad Rizwan.  

 