LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has called Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan a role model over his heartwarming gesture of offering him a hug during the clash between the two teams at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.



During the Lahore-leg of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, Afridi missed the ball hit by Rizwan due to speed but acted to strike it back at the batter as a trick to confuse him.



In a response, Rizwan, instead of getting angry, offered him a hug with a smile.



Soon after the video went viral, the Multan Sultans skipper started garnering appreciation and love on internet over his this lovely gesture.



Shaheen Shah also took to social-networking website Twitter and called Rizwan a role model, adding, "I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It’s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition.”

I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he s set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model. pic.twitter.com/8Y6fzW4ylm — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 12, 2022

“Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he’s set the benchmark for everyone,” Afridi praised Mohammad Rizwan.