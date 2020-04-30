PSL-2022: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to field against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In the previous match played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in Karach, Sultan’s registered their fifth straight win in the 13th match of the PSL 2022 as they thrash Zalmi by 57 runs at National Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi had a rough start with Kamran Akmal getting dismissed for just 10 runs off 7 balls, however, Hazratullah Zazai managed a score of 43 runs off 32 balls. Haider Ali, who replaced Kamran Akmal on the pitch scored 24 runs off 12 balls, while Shoaib Malik could only add 11 runs towards the target of 223.

Hazratullah Zazai was the only top-order batter to hit for the Zalmi, but after that, all batters fell in quick intervals. The Afghan batter managed to hit 43 runs with the help of five fours and one six.

Although Cutting hit a few big ones against Dahani in the 19th over, the pacer had done his bit. Tahir with three wickets bowled a lovely spell too.

Playing first, Multan Sultans set 223 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi after they were invited to bat first.