PSL 7: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bat against Karachi Kings

(Dunya News) - Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Karachi Kings in the fourteenth game of the seventh addition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The National Stadium in Karachi.

For Karachi Kings, PSL 7 has been no less than a catastrophe. They have lost all four matches they played in their PSL 2022 campaign and thus are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Babar Azam-led team will desperately be looking for a win today.

In the last match of Karachi Kings, they were handed a 9-run defeat by Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings need an essential come back in this match against Islamabad United to keep their hopes high for reaching the top-four teams or else their PSL journey might come to an end soon.

On the other hand, Islamabad United won two out of four games they have played in this PSL and currently positioned on the 3rd spot in the points table.

Squad

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari, Chris Jordan

Islamabad United:

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (C), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

