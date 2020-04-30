PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, choose to bowl against Multan Sultans

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to field against Multan Sultans in the 13th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Multan Sultans are placed at the top spot in the Pakistan Super League 2022 points table with wins from all their 4 matches of the league. The team has 8 points.

Shan Masood is the top run-scorer for Multan Sultans with 240 runs at a strike rate of 152. He has struck 27 fours and 8 sixes. Mohammad Rizwan has also made 133 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Khushdil Shah has been the best bowler for Multan Sultans and has picked up 9 wickets while bowling at an average of 8 and an economy rate of 6.08.

Peshawar Zalmi are placed at the 5th spot in the Pakistan Super League 2022 points table with one win and 2 losses from their 3 matches of the league. The team has 2 points.

Sherfane Rutherford is the top run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 101 runs at a strike rate of 153. He has struck 12 fours and 4 sixes. Shoaib Malik has also made 80 runs at a strike rate of 126.

Usman Qadir has been the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi and has picked up 3 wickets while bowling at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 9.45.

Squad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz(c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad