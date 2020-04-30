CHATTOGRAM (Dunya News) – Bangladesh on Friday have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in first Test in Chattogram.

Bangladesh gave a first cap to Yasir Ali while Abdullah Shafique will make his debut for the visitors.

Bangladesh look at captain Mominul Haque and the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim to do the heavy-lifting for the batting line-up. The hosts are without the injured Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, and the recently-retired Mahmudullah, which is a huge void to fill in.

Pakistan’s middle order has to be assertive as they struggle to put together an opening combination. Azhar Ali and captain Babar Azam lend class and experience while Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam tend to consistently contribute valuable runs lower down the order. Babar and Rizwan’s success in opening in T20Is will need to be translated into middle-order dependency in Tests.

Pakistan have Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali to take up the new ball with Faheem Ashraf being considered the pace-bowling allround option at No 7. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and offspinner Sajid Khan, who made his debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe, are the spinners.

Pakistan have played three series in Bangladesh and won five of the six Tests, with their last win in Dhaka in May 2015 by 328 runs. Azhar Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim are the only players from either sides to participate in that match.

Squad

Pakistan squad (from): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh squad (from): Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman.