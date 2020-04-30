PCB decides to hold drafting for PSL on December 8 in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday has decided to carry out drafting for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) new season on December 8 in Lahore.



The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. The participants also decided to start the tournament in last week of January 2022.



Sources told that the international players will arrive in Pakistan on January 15. All the teams have been directed to report at Karachi’s private hotel on the same day.



The final of PSL will be played in Gaddafi Stadium.