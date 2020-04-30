LAHORE (Dunya News) – Left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees by the ICC for throwing the ball at Afif Hossain during the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Neeyamur Rashid hence no formal hearing was required.

On-field umpires Gazi Sohel and Sohail Tanveer, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.