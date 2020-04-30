The match will start at 1pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Pakistan will face the host Bangladesh in the third of the three-match T-20 series at Dhaka tomorrow (Monday).

A day earlier, Fakhar Zaman hit a half-century and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each on Saturday as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to seal the three-match, T20 International series 2-0.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 108-7.

Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan’s quality pace and spin bowling.

The hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but lost both their openers in the first two overs.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan recovered from early blows in their chase to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in a closely-contested affair at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.

After being reduced to 24/4, Khushdil Shah s knock of 34 helped Pakistan rally from the early blows and pip the hosts to victory.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam managed to score eight runs while Mohammad Rizwan hit 11 runs. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik were unable to score any run in the match.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh also got off to a shaky start, losing their first three wickets for 15 runs, before Afif Hossain steadied the hosts with 36 off 34 balls. Nurul Hasan made 28 off 22 balls while Mahedi Hasan added an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim claimed 2-24 for the tourists.