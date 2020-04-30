DHAKA (Web Desk) – Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka.



In a press release, ICC stated Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”



The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings, when Hasan gave an inappropriate sendoff to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings, teh council said.

