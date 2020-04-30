Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Most Valuable Team of Tournament

(Dunya News) – The Upstox Most Valuabe Team of the Tournament has been announced after the conclusion of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the squad. It is for the first time that no Indian cricketer has been included in the team.



The players have been selected on the basis of their performance during the T20 World Cup tournament.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order)

1. David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16



2. Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals



3. Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60



4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20



5. Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00



6. Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11



7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75



8. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07



9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90



10. Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30



11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55



12. Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14