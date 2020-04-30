Hassan Ali's first reaction after defeat against Australian in T20 World Cup

LAHORE (Web Desk) – After defeat from Australia in semi-final of T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s fast bowler Hassan Ali has given his first reaction.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hassan Ali trolled on Twitter after defeat against Australia in semi-finals. Hassan Ali – a prominent bowler from Pakistan’s side – was unable to take a major catch that would have helped them inch closer towards the World Cup. Pakistan lost the match and social media was abuzz with sending criticism towards Hassan Ali.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik rushed to the aid of a gutted Hasan Ali after the latter perhaps dropped the T20 World Cup when he spilt in-form Aussie batter Matthew Wade’s catch. After that, everyone on social media appreciated the senior player.

Hassan Ali, the fast bowler of the national team who performed poorly in the semi-finals and the World Cup, wrote in his first message on the social networking website Twitter, “I know you are all disappointed with my performance, no one is more depressed than me.”

“I request all of you do not despair of me, I want to play for Pakistan, I will learn from my mistakes and work harder. I am grateful to all those who tweeted in my favor and texted me. While I am also grateful to those who remembered me in their prayers,” he further wrote.

He also shared a poem on Twitter and showed patriotism for the country.

