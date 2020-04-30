ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) anchor Nauman Niaz on Saturday has apologized to former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar over his misbehavior during live show.



According to details, the anchor has expressed regret over his misconduct.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry invited Shoaib Akhtar and Nauman Niaz at his residence and sorted out the matter.

It is to be mentioned here that ex-fast bowler gave credit to Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars franchise for finding Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi over which Nauman Niaz said, “You are being a little rude so I don t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Later, the ex-cricketer apologized to the guests and announced his resignation from the panel. He said, “A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don t think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much."