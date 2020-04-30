Pakistan T20 squad arrives in Bangladesh from Dubai

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Bangladesh from Dubai today (Saturday) for the T20 and Test series starting in Dhaka from November 19.

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the team on November 16. Muhammad Hafeez has opted out of the Bangladesh tour and he was replaces by Iftikhar Ahmed.

According to the schedule announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Tests during the visit.

