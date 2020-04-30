We've to learn from heart-wrenching defeat against Australia, Babar Azam advises players

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam, while boosting the morale of the players, stated that the defeat against Australia is heart-wrenching but we have to learn from our mistakes.



Talking to the team members in dressing room, Babar Azam requested the players to not raise finger on anyone. The unity of our team should not be broken, he added.



He asserted, “As a team we failed to deliver our best in Australia semi-final but as a captain I will back everyone and appreciate you for good performance throughout the tournament.”



Babar Azam further expressed his confidence in every player and urged to regain the momentum in upcoming series.

Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq and Matthew Hayden are proud of their side despite a five-wicket defeat in #T20WorldCup semi-final. pic.twitter.com/kAem5PrWjj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2021

The reaction came after Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.



David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets. The final is on Sunday in Dubai.