Pakistan to lock horn with Australia in second T20 WC semi-final today

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi final of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai today (Thursday).



According to details, the match will start at 07:00pm (PST).



Pakistan are still unbeaten in the tournament and topped the group two after winning all five matches. Australia stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.

Squad

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood