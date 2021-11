T20 World Cup: 1st semi-final to be played on November 10

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The first semi-final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup will be played between New Zealand and England in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 7:00 p.m.



In the second semi-final, Pakistan will take on Australia in Dubai on November 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Group 1

England 5 4 1 0 8 2.464 -- qualified for semi-finals

Australia 5 4 1 0 8 1.216 -- qualified for semi-finals

South Africa 5 4 1 0 8 0.739

Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.269

West Indies 5 1 4 0 2 -1.641

Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 0 -2.383

Group 2

Pakistan 5 5 0 0 10 1.583 -- qualified for semi-finals

New Zealand 5 4 1 0 8 1.162 -- qualified for semi-finals

India 5 3 2 0 6 1.747

Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 4 1.053

Namibia 5 1 4 0 2 -1.890

Scotland 5 0 5 0 0 -3.543