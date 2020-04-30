The Pakistan men's cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after a gap of five years

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Muhammad Hafeez has decided to skip the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

As per reports, Muhammad Hafeez has also informed the Chief Selector of his decision and now Iftikhar Ahmed is to replace the professor in the squad.

The Pakistan men’s cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after a gap of five years to play three T20 Internationals and two ICC World Test Championship matches against the hosts in November.

The national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will follow the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.