There are just four matches to go before the winner of this edition of the World Cup is crowned.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Everything you need to know about the teams, fixtures and structure of the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 reaches its business end with the start of the knockouts on 10 November.

There are just four matches - the last Super 12 outing three knockout out fixtures - to go before the winner of this edition of the World Cup is crowned.

Here’s what you need to know before the knockouts.

The fixtures



Semi-final 1: England v New Zealand at Abu Dhabi, 10 November

Semi-final 2: Pakistan v Australia at Dubai, 11 November

The matches start at 7:00pm PST.

The final four



The semi-finalists for this edition are: England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The final four were decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage, where the top two teams from each group made it through. While England and Australia qualified from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

Group 1 went down to the wire, with the teams having to wait till the final match, which was England v South Africa, for the top two to be clear. Both England and Australia won four out of five games in the group, with England taking top spot based on net run rate. South Africa too won four games in the group, but missed out on net run rate.

Pakistan are the only team among the four to be unbeaten so far. They won all games in Group 2, while New Zealand won four of their five matches, confirming their place in the top two with a win over Afghanistan in their final match.

Reserve day



There is a reserve day for both semi-finals.

Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

In case of a tie



If any of the semi-final matches are tied, a Super Over is played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super 12s Group will progress to the final.

According to the playing conditions, in circumstances where there are unavoidable time constraints (for example, a requirement to switch off floodlights at a certain time) which do not allow the completion of multiple Super Overs, the Match Referee may limit the number of possible Super Overs and shall advise both captains accordingly prior to the start of the first Super Over.

The teams

ENGLAND

ICC T20I ranking: No.1

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Road to semis: England dominated the first few games of the Super 12 and Jos Buttler struck the first century of the World Cup. However, they were hit by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy in their last two games, which could hurt their balance in the semi-final.

Key player: Opener Jos Butter has been their top scorer, with 240 runs in five matches, including a high score of 101*. His runs have come at a strike-rate of 155.84. On surfaces where batters have taken time to get in, he’s given himself a few balls to settle before going on the attack.

AUSTRALIA

ICC T20I ranking: No.6

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Road to semis: Australia started slowly and were overwhelmed by England, but they fought back strongly with big wins over Bangladesh and West Indies boosting their NRR. The opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner have been in excellent touch, their formidable pace attack has been incisive, and spinner Adam Zampa has struck regularly in the middle overs.

Key player: Opener David Warner came into the tournament with questions about his form, but he’s convincingly answered them with two fifties so far. His runs have come at a strike-rate of 144.96. On surfaces where the Powerplay score continues to be key, he plays an important role.

PAKISTAN

ICC T20I ranking: No.2

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Road to semis: Pakistan have been undefeated through the Super 12s, with their batting and bowling both clicking in tandem. They have been the one team for whom the toss has not played a big part, able to put on big scores even while batting first.

Key player: Captain and opener Babar Azam has been in fine form, claiming the top spot on the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. He is the top scorer in the tournament after the Super 12 stage, with four fifties against his name. He has formed a dangerous partnership at the top with Mohammad Rizwan, with the duo able to quickly assess the pitches and build their innings accordingly.

NEW ZEALAND

ICC T20I ranking: No.4

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Road to semis: New Zealand bounced back after a loss to Pakistan to win four games in a row. They have been consistent throughout, able to pace their game and flip a switch and turn the pressure on their opponents as needed. Their bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been excellent, while Martin Guptill played one of the knocks of the tournament so far.

Key player: Left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult is joint-second when it comes to wickets taken in the tournament. He has 11 wickets in five games, averaging 10.45 and going at an economy of under 6 an over.