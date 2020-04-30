It is a disappointing finish for one of the pre-tournament favourites.

(Web Desk) - With the line-up for the semi-finals already decided, the teams gear up for the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage.

New Zealand’s win against Afghanistan on Sunday meant that India will be knocked out of the tournament, even if they win big in their final match against Namibia.

It is a disappointing finish for one of the pre-tournament favourites. With their coach Ravi Shastri set to retire after the tournament, and Virat Kohli stepping down as T20I captain, they were keen to end an era with a trophy, but it wasn’t to be.

The Kohli-Shastri combination take pride in having built a strong culture for the Indian team, and those values will be tested when they come up against Namibia, knowing that their tournament is over. They, like Namibia, will have to battle mental fatigue from months on the road and living in bubble life for one final push.

While the stakes are low for India, for Namibia it is a treasured opportunity to learn by playing against some of the best and finish the tournament on a high.

"We came here with the expectations, but I think we exceeded that," said Pierre de Bruyn, the Namibia coach. "The Super 12 for us, it’s been an amazing experience.

"We really want to compete, and I think we’ve done ourselves proud the way we’ve conducted ourselves on the field. Starting with that first win against Scotland and then Afghanistan and then our best match was definitely against Pakistan.

"Facing the best in the world at times can be overwhelming. And it’s all about staying composed. And this team, especially with the ball, has shown that they are willing to wrestle.

"The learnings for us is something that we are going to treasure that. We’re going to hold on very hard to that because those lessons, good or bad, they are going to make you a better team and they’re going to make you a better player."

The teams



Since their qualification hopes have ended, India might rest some of their key players, who have had a busy few months on the road.

Namibia, who will be keen to make a final statement in the tournament, could bring back Jan Frylinck. Their focus will be on bowling better at the death.