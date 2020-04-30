Scotland captain believes his team will show maturity when they play in next year's T20 World Cup.

SHARJAH (AFP) - Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer believes his team will show more maturity when they play in next year s T20 World Cup after bowing out with a 72-run defeat against Pakistan on Sunday.

Scotland lost all five games in the second round Super 12 stage but swept through qualifying with three wins, including victory over Test-playing Bangladesh.

Coetzer said his team wanted to gain experience on a bigger stage.

"Yeah, as a team we want to showcase the skills that we have," said Coetzer.

"We also wanted to gain as much experience as we possibly could against these teams that we faced in the Super 12s."

"Reaching the Super 12s was our immediate goal. We needed to learn as much as we possibly can from these games because 12 months down the line, we ve got another World Cup to go to and show more maturity."

Pakistan rode on brilliant half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik to get to 189-4 before restricting Scotland to 117-6 in 20 overs.

Having featured in 50-over World Cup in Australia in 2015, Coetzer believed that will help his team in 2022.

"Yes, it s going to be in different conditions so we have to factor that in, but we now know, because we ve experienced it, we now know what to expect because it had been a number of years since we played at a World Cup.

"We didn t manage to get to the group stages then. A huge achievement to get through to the Super 12s, and that s going to put us certainly in a better place moving forward."

Coetzer admitted the structure back home needed a lift.

"When we go home, we have to be -- I ve mentioned it before, we have to be bold and brave to make sure we push our whole organisation forward. We have to find a way to improve our A team structures when we re at home."

