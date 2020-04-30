Pitch curator of match between NZ, Afghanistan commits suicide

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Pitch curator of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi Mohan Singh, curator of today’s ongoing match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.

According to the sources, this tragic incident happened during ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup where curator Mohan Singh has been found dead in his room. The pitch of the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also made by Mohan Singh.

The sources said that Mohan Singh has allegedly committed suicide, while the administration has launched an investigation into the matter to unearth the cause behind the death.

The 36-year-old Mohan Singh is an Indian resident.

It is pertinent to mention here that this match played between the Kiwis and the Afghans is a matter of life and death for India. If New Zealand wins over Afghanistan, then the Indian team will be out of the semi-final race. If Afghanistan wins over New Zealand, India’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals will be created again, but it will be decided after the last league match between India and Namibia.

Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have all performed on wickets that are the work of Mohan Singh.

Mohan came to Abu Dhabi in September 2004 after training to be a curator in India at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali, where he had been employed since 1994, first as a ground supervisor as well assisting the coaches in a number of sports including tennis and swimming before his focus moved on to cricket.

He had three offers and took up the job at Abu Dhabi instead of positions in Uganda and within India.