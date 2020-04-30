For Scotland, it's another chance to learn from the best.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - High-flying Pakistan take on Scotland in the teams’ final Super 12 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan’s incredible run in the opening days of the tournament mean they were the first team to confirm their place in the semi-final, and also the only ones able to relax at the business end of the Super 12 stage. Now, having enjoyed a break of four days, they can use the match against Scotland to get back into tournament mode and polish their plans ahead of the knockout stages.

Although their place in the top two is confirmed, a win here will ensure they finish first in Group 2, and take on the second place finisher in Group 1 in the semis.

For Scotland, it’s another chance to learn from the best. Since their win against Bangladesh in their first game of round one, they haven’t been able to challenge the higher ranked sides as consistently as they might have liked in the Super 12 stage.

After showing good fight against New Zealand, they were swept away by India. But they are hungry to improve.