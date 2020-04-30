LAHORE (Dunya News) – After South Africa failed to limit England to fewer than 131 runs in their Super 12 clash and bowed out on Saturday, Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Men s T20 World Cup.

According to the points table, England is at the top of Group One while Australia is at the second position, while Pakistan continues to rule the Group 2 as the Men in Green is yet to play its match against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan’s team has not lost a single match in Group-2 so far. The team is currently at the top of the group with 8 points. Men in Green has to face Scotland in the final match on Sunday (today).

On the other hand, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will decide which team will rank no 2 in the group. If New Zealand beats Afghanistan, it will easily qualify and India will return home empty handed and if Afghanistan beat the Kiwis, then Afghanistan will compete with India on the basis of run rate.

At present, the run rate of Kohli XI is much better than the Afghanistan team.

It is pertinent to mention here that that Australia easily defeated West Indies in the match after which the Kangroos have come to the second position in his group.